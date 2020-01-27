The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed at $9.03, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 4.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.01% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect RUBI to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.81 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower. RUBI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RUBI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.91.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

