The Roots of Deadlock: Why Divided Government Won't Mean Bipartisanship

The news that the 2020 election likely means continued divided government was met by a meteoric rise in the markets. Many hope that divided government will result in the parties working together to get things done. After all, from fighting Covid to investing in infrastructure, there are plenty of things that both parties agree need to be done and that the markets would welcome. That hope stems, however, from a fundamental misunderstanding of political dynamics in the United States.

Unfortunately, as the political scientist Frances Lee observed, the even partisan balance of power drives both parties towards all-out war, because even a small gain can give one or the other near-absolute power.

Why won’t the parties compromise to help us get through the current crisis? There are four basic features of American politics driving that outcome. First, competition for political power is zero-sum. If one party wins, the other must lose. And the spoils of victory are control of the American government, the richest and most powerful institution in human history.

Second, the parties are closely balanced. This is an aberration. For most of American history, one party or the other dominated. But today, both parties can hope of a complete reversal of their fortunes every two years. Politicians want to deliver benefits to their supporters (and themselves). If they work with the other party, every American will benefit a little. But if they control the government, they can use its power to benefit their supporters a lot. And as long as the parties are at parity, both have a chance to win those spoils.

Instead, bipartisan cooperation is most likely when one party is so dominant that members of the minority have no choice but to cooperate if they want to have any influence at all. This was a crucial factor in the long era of bipartisanship that stretched from the end of World War II until the 1980s. Democratic control of the House of Representatives was so entrenched that Republicans there could either get along or be ignored. Today this no longer applies.

Third, the public holds the President responsible for whatever happens. Most Americans pay little attention to politics. In 2014, for example, only 36% of Americans could identify which party was in control of Congress (this is a useful reminder that the largest divide in politics is not between Democrats and Republicans, but between those who follow politics and those who don’t). So the politically optimal strategy (in a game theoretic sense) for a party with control of the White House but not Congress is to oppose or sabotage any Presidential initiative, even the most necessary one, and then let Americans feel the pain from that failure and blame the President and his or her party for it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – in my judgement the most-effective Senate tactician since his Kentucky predecessor Henry Clay – has made this the core of his strategy since 2009. When George W. Bush was President, he helped pass major expansions of Medicare and a huge stimulus bill to combat the Global Financial Crisis. As soon as Barack Obama won, Republican opposition to the expansion of healthcare or further stimulus instantly became unanimous. Once Donald Trump entered the White House, Republicans once again embraced stimulus to fight Covid.

These three factors are severely aggravated by a fourth: The Republican Party as currently configured has few policy objectives beyond tax cuts and judicial appointments. McConnell’s disinterest in policy is pronounced and of long standing. When then Vice President Biden attempted to persuade McConnell to stop blocking a bill by explaining the good that it would do, he replied "You must be under the mistaken impression that I care." In the first two years of the Trump Administration, when Republicans had both the Presidency and both houses of Congress, their only significant legislative achievement was the passage of massive deficit-financed tax cuts. And despite promises to replace Obamacare with a Republican alternative, neither the Trump White House nor Congressional Republicans have produced a healthcare bill.

Even the greatest economic downturn since the Great Depression, combined with the worst public health catastrophe since the 1918 influenza, has not motivated Senate Republicans to either vote on Democrats’ relief bill or produce one of their own. In the last few weeks McConnell has had the Senate confirming judicial nominees but refused to bring a second Covid relief bill to a vote, even though one was passed by the House in May.

The disinterest of Republican Senators and Representatives in compromising to make policy gains has additional roots in how they are elected. Most come from either gerrymandered districts or extremely red states, meaning that they are only vulnerable to pressure from within the party, not from Democrats or independents. And Republican voters, unlike Democratic ones, oppose compromise. 64% of Democrats but only 49% of Republicans agree with the statement “I like elected officials who ‘make compromises with people they disagree with’ rather than elected officials who ‘stick to their positions.’”

This does not mean progress is impossible. When Democrats are out of the White House, their policy agenda sometimes leads them to cut deals with Republican Presidents. They worked with President Bush to pass No Child Left Behind and in 2008 the Troubled Assets Relief Program was passed in response to pleas from Secretary of Treasury Hank Paulson but with primarily Democratic votes. But it does mean that the configuration of American politics once Joe Biden is inaugurated – a Republican Senate, but Democratic House and Presidency – is the one least suited for bipartisan action or, indeed, decisive action of any kind.

Under normal circumstances, this continued stasis might be bearable. In the wake of a quarter million dead, however, and an American response to Covid distinguished only by the scale of its failure, we can no longer afford the illusion that the United States can flourish despite – instead of because of – its government.

This is the crucial opportunity facing American business leaders. Politicians respond to incentives. To change their behavior, we must change their incentives. Business elites are the only people in America who have the power to do that quickly. As described by Ross School of Business Professor Mark Mizruchi in his brilliant, The Fracturing of the American Elite, the bipartisan era after World War II saw the government pursue centrist policies backed by a unified business elite.

These policies had their downsides and were often far more favorable to the elite than they were to everyone else, but they did result in policies (for example, critical investments in infrastructure and scientific research) whose dividends are still being paid today. This crucial pressure helped to overcome the structural impediments to compromise for generations, but once business leaders shifted their focus to tax cuts and deregulation, the last force pushing both parties (but particularly Republicans, who are historically much more closely tied to business) towards compromise and the public good was lost.

Business leaders have started to recognize that they need to do better. This was recently highlighted by a meeting of 30 prominent CEOs hosted by Yale School of Management Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. The meeting was meant to help business leaders present a unified front if President Trump refused to leave the White House after his defeat. That unified front, if it is continued, has the potential to put significant pressure on Republican elected officials to stop supporting President Trump’s desperate attempts to disenfranchise American voters and overturn his electoral defeat. It’s a a crucial first step – but it’s still just a first step.

No one benefits more from the way American society is currently set up than its business elite. Many possess wealth that monarchs of an earlier century would have found incomprehensibly vast. Anyone granted such extraordinary benefits assumes equally extraordinary responsibilities. It’s time for business leaders to use their full power – including their vast spending to influence the political system – to tell politicians that we can no longer accept stasis, and that there is much more to be done than cut taxes.

If the leaders of American business wish to continue reaping the dividends on living in the world’s wealthiest and most powerful nation, they have no other option. From Covid to climate change to Black Lives Matter, business – and only business – can break the deadlock in which we’ve been trapped for far too long.

