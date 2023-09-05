News & Insights

The Rolling Stones set to announce new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

September 05, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones are set to announce "Hackney Diamonds", their first album of original music for 18 years.

The band, who formed more than six decades ago, heralded a "new album, new music, new era," on X, formerly Twitter, with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - the surviving core of the band - will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in Hackney, east London, streamed online at 1330 GMT, according to a skit featuring the U.S. chat show host answering a call on the "Stones Phone".

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band's biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, "Angry", have also been posted on a website called "don'tgetangrywithme.com".

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

