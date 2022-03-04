The Roadmap to a Competitive America

By Deborah Wince-Smith

As we approach two years since the first lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, our nation’s economy, and future stand at a crossroads. The reality is that there is no “return to normalcy” as it was before March 2020; we must be ready to embrace — and compete — in a “new normal” with a different landscape of changed systems, challenges and opportunities. The Council on Competitiveness recognizes this reality and brought together leaders from across academia, industry, labor, government and science for its National Competitiveness Forum (NCF) to discuss the future of U.S. competitiveness. This month, it released a summary report of those conversations and findings from the NCF. The report provides a roadmap beyond the next year and through the end of the decade — and century.

Here is a recap of top insights from global leaders in business, academia, the National Laboratories, and labor unions on the topics of the future of sustainability, innovation and talent:

Future of Sustainability

While the entire global community must move quickly with an all-in approach to addressing climate change, it is the private sector that must lead the change to an ever more sustainable world. This includes investing in research, developing new technologies, and actively marketing and commercializing sustainable products. It also means expanding the definition of sustainability beyond climate change. Sustainability means, among many other things, greater and more inclusive workforce training, deploying more sustainable systems, and transforming company operations with the goal of improving efficiency, sustainability and productivity.

Fortunately, we are seeing this leadership already. For example, 300 global business leaders formed the “Coalition of the Willing,” convened by the Prince of Wales, as part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative to accelerate investments in sustainable markets. At the most recent United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP 26), 28 companies pledged to accelerate their use of decarbonized hydrogen. And Bank of America committed to achieving net-zero CO 2 emissions in its financing activities, operations, and supply chain before 2050, and it pledged $1 trillion by 2030 for its Environmental Business Initiative.

While private-sector commitment to combatting climate change and prioritizing sustainability has risen significantly, broad-based actions remain at relatively low levels at this point. In other words, the actions need to speak as loudly as the words in the near future to adequately tackle this important issue.

Future of Innovation

Too many across the United States are disconnected from our national innovation ecosystem. Whether we are discussing entire communities, or individual potential innovators and entrepreneurs, many of our brightest and most creative minds are often left out because of an over-concentration of innovation investments and assets in a handful of regions, especially on the coasts. We are leaving people behind and, in turn, holding ourselves back collectively — and economically — as a nation.

On the NCF Future of Place-Based Innovation panel, Kansas State’s president Gen. Richard B. Meyers made the case for U.S. land-grant universities expanding our innovation ecosystem. Land-grant universities can capitalize on their region’s assets, including laboratories, research and collective brainpower, but partnerships to maximize that potential are needed. This includes partnerships between technology providers and local and state governments to establish adequate broadband infrastructure to ensure greater regional inclusivity and enable online learning and remote work. In fact, the Council on Competitiveness’s University Leadership Forum issued a major statement inviting the federal government in be a partner in this effort, outlining steps to provide colleges and universities.

Future of Human Capital

Whether we’re looking ahead 10, 20 or even 50 years, the future will be shaped by transformational inventions and innovations, including present-day technologies driving rapid changes such as quantum computing, predictive analytics and robotic agriculture. The United States needs to develop the education and skills-training infrastructure for the future of work in an economy driven by computing, embedded systems, and the internet of things.

If the country fails to educate its workforce and invest in developing the potential of all its human capital, we will not have workers with the tools needed to make the country globally competitive, or the innovators needed to create a thriving innovation-based economy. This process should begin well before a student sets foot on a college campus: It must start in junior and high school with career awareness, STEM and project-based learning, mentoring, and critical thinking and technical skills development. Universities, as well as training providers, should be an extension of this process, delivering both specialized technical skills, as well as soft skills such as adaptability and critical thinking so workers can prepare for new jobs and ever-evolving industry across their careers.

This burden does not exclusively fall on our education system, though. Business plays a crucial role in talent development — not only in training its own workforce, but also collaborating across the education ecosystem to nurture the workforce of the future and ensure workers have the skills employers need. Furthermore, today’s workers expect to access new knowledge and skills in their field over the course of their careers, rather than ending their education once they attain a degree. On the NCF Future of Learning, Skills and Work panel, Janet Foutty, the executive chair of the Board of Deloitte U.S. and the Council’s Business Vice-Chair, shared how Deloitte is meeting these needs, either through the Deloitte Foundation’s funding of STEM-related program for students, or its 2021 Human Capital Trends Report, finding how to empower workers in different ways.

Ultimately, in sustainability, innovation or human capital, the key to American competitiveness — and success — will be our ability to adapt. The COVID-19 pandemic reflected the need to be resilient, to be able to change in a moment’s instance and, in our rapidly changing, globalized world, whether it’s a virus or a breakthrough technology, we must be nimble and responsive enough to continue building on our strong foundation as a country. To read more from the NCF summary report, visit the link here.

Deborah Wince-Smith is the President and CEO of the Council on Competitiveness, a national leadership organization of CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and directors of national laboratories.

