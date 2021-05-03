The Road to Nasdaq: 51 Companies Drive Their Listings Forward in April

Following a record first quarter, Nasdaq’s IPO pipeline remains robust, ushering in 51 new listings in April, with an 82% win rate for operating company IPOs. Nasdaq welcomed companies such as TuSimple, Zymergen, Coinbase and Honeywell, which recently announced its intent to transfer to our exchange. These companies all chose various routes to become a publicly listed company.

Below, we explore four routes that brought dozens of companies into the public markets this month.

1. Initial Public Offering (IPO)

An IPO has long been the traditional way for a private company to offer its shares to the public. Over the course of our history, Nasdaq has been a leader in the exchange space and is best known as the home to big tech companies.

A couple of notable IPOs Nasdaq welcomed in April include TuSimple, which became the first autonomous trucking firm to go public. The San Diego-based startup raised $1.3 billion on Nasdaq. Nasdaq also welcomed Palo Alto-based app software company AppLovin, which raised $2 billion. Biotechnology company Zymergen also listed with Nasdaq, raising $500 million in its IPO.

2. Direct Listing

Another route that companies can take to list their shares is through a direct listing, which is when a company sells its shares directly to the public without raising additional capital. On April 14, Coinbase went public on Nasdaq via direct listing, becoming the largest direct listing in history and the largest ever initial public listing opening cross on Nasdaq.

“Nasdaq has allowed direct listings for many years,” Jack Cassel, head of New Listings and Capital Markets at Nasdaq, noted recently. “While direct listings are not the right option for all companies, certain companies consider their options and determined that this method of accessing the public markets was the right step in their journey.”

3. Listings Transfer

This route is taken when a company decides to transfer its stock exchange listing from one listing venue to another. Since 2005, Nasdaq has won 73% of all switches among U.S. equities exchanges.

Most recently, Honeywell announced its intent to transfer to Nasdaq, joining other notable companies that have switched over to our exchange, including Keurig Dr Pepper, AstraZeneca and American Electric Power. Honeywell is the second largest company to transfer to our exchange, and the total market cap of transfer listings now exceeds $2 trillion.

4. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC)

A SPAC, also known as a "blank-check company," is an investment vehicle that raises capital with the sole purpose of combining with a private company and bringing it public. While SPACs are not new, the number of SPACs has rapidly increased over the past year. In the first two months of 2021, the number of SPAC listings with Nasdaq surpassed the total number of SPAC IPOs from the prior year. Nasdaq closed out the first quarter with a record 196 SPAC listings.

With 51 listings in April, which builds upon Nasdaq’s record first quarter, the wave of private companies seeking to go public is expected to continue in the second quarter as companies continue to leverage these four listing processes.

“It's been a favorable environment for us to be able to bring a lot of new companies to market,” Nasdaq’s CEO and President Adena Friedman shared at the company’s first-quarter earnings call.