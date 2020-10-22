Dividends
RMR

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.25, the dividend yield is 5.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMR was $28.25, representing a -43.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.99 and a 29.65% increase over the 52 week low of $21.79.

RMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). RMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular