The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMR was $44.04, representing a -43.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.83 and a 5.64% increase over the 52 week low of $41.69.

RMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). RMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.59. Zacks Investment Research reports RMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.33%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMR Dividend History page.

