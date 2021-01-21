The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RMR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMR was $39.17, representing a -17.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.28 and a 79.76% increase over the 52 week low of $21.79.

RMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). RMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMR Dividend History page.

