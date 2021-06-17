The Riveting Story of Economic Analysis at The SEC

The SEC is under new management, and on June 12 it announced its latest rulemaking agenda. It should add one more priority to its to-do list: restoring the integrity of SEC economic analyses.

That’s critical to inform good policies and to withstand any court challenges. Litigation has torpedoed a variety of rules in the past, and it hangs over the SEC today as it grapples with regulatory responses to issues ranging from climate change to meme stocks, social media, smart-phone trading apps, and insider trading.

The Commission has plenty of intellectual firepower to do this. Its Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) is home to dozens of talented Ph.D. economists. But DERA needs to return to its mission and follow its own guidance.

That means facing two formidable challenges. The first is to resist any political pressure—internal or external—for DERA to become a partisan tool to advance a particular rule proposal instead of providing an impartial and complete economic analysis.

The second challenge has to do with the limits inherent in the economic analysis itself. As critical as economic analysis is, it must be forthright in acknowledging when it is not feasible to produce dollar estimates of the costs and, especially, the benefits of a proposed rule.

By 2011 (when I joined the SEC), it had been beaten down by a series of court losses. The most notorious blow came that year, when the D.C. Circuit struck down the SEC’s proxy access rule on the grounds that the economic cost-benefit analysis (CBA) was arbitrary and capricious. That was the seventh time in seven years that the appellate courts had invalidated SEC rules. The proxy access decision provoked an outcry of criticism from legal scholars. Nonetheless, the collective weight of the court decisions has relegated DERA a veto power over potential SEC rule proposals.

In those days, progressives viewed demands for CBA as a cudgel wielded by conservatives to thwart any regulation they opposed. Affected industry groups, lacking neither motivation nor resources, were only too happy to come up with estimates of costs. But how could you quantify widespread and diffuse benefits for everyone, such as reducing fraud, enhancing investor trust, or protecting investors? It’s one thing to point to the high costs of accounting scandals at Enron and WorldCom or the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. It’s another to “monetize” the benefits of a particular regulation with meaningful dollar estimates of the projected impact.

Perceptions of the role of economic analysis shifted during the Trump administration. A majority of Commissioners, including the chairman, engaged in an aggressive series of mostly deregulatory rulemaking and progressives turned to economic analysis to stop, or at least slow down, the accelerating train. Regardless of the administration, DERA was being used selectively to advance policy objectives rather than providing neutral and even-handed economic analysis.

Among the critics have been academics whose works have been cited in economic analyses. They objected to citations, statements or analytic interpretations that were misleading, misrepresentative, had omitted critical information or had relied on outdated information. The SEC’s own Investor Advocate called out the Commission’s hypocrisy in his FY 2019 report to Congress:

These are very serious charges that raise the specter of regulatory hypocrisy, given that the SEC often takes enforcement action against market participants who misrepresent the facts or cherry-pick data to present misleading half-truths.

The SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee (IAC) also singled out inadequate and unbalanced economic analyses that failed to measure up to case law and the Commission’s own guidance. The IAC’s January 2020 recommendation called on the Commission to revise and republish its proposals on proxy advisory firms and shareholder proposal thresholds.

But there was more. DERA had suppressed critical information on the impact of the shareholder proposal until August 14, 2020, when the then-director of DERA quietly placed a memo in the file. That was 11 months after his staff had completed an analysis of the data and six months after the deadline for public comment had passed. (The SEC chief economist said he had not revealed the study earlier because he had not considered it relevant.)

The SEC Investor Advocate—whose repeated requests to DERA for the information had been ignored for nearly a year—said that the economic analysis contravened Commission policy and at least the spirit of the law. In an FY 2020 Report to Congress, he also noted the irony of the belated disclosure:

“Notably, the SEC—an agency that prides itself on its commitment to transparency— issued no press release, no official statement, nor so much as a tweet to draw the public’s attention to this new information.”

The SEC adopted both rules last year, but announced on June 1 that it is reviewing them and has suspended enforcement of one of them.

This May, DERA co-hosted an economics-focused Conference on Financial Regulation. Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw devoted her keynote address—aptly titled, “Mind the (Data) Gaps”—to a call to action to fill in missing economic data.

“Bad information, or a lack of information, can lead to bad regulation, which can result in both unnecessary burdens and missed opportunities,” she said. “It can also lead to a failure to regulate where regulation would be appropriate, which can result in a failure to address real problems and mitigate harms.”

I would add one more suggestion. DERA is an internal brain trust for policymaking. During the formative stages of a rulemaking, every SEC office involved should have unfettered access to DERA to discuss the economic implications. And that includes all commissioners and the Investor Advocate, whatever their view of the proposal.

DERA is a crown jewel of the Commission. Now is the time to restore its luster.

Disclosure: Stephen Deane previously worked in the SEC Office of the Investor Advocate and served as the liaison to the Investor Advisory Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.