The Risks of Stablecoins: Exploring The Bitcoin-Dollar With Mark Goodwin

Understanding Stablecoins

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that aims to maintain a stable value by pegging it to another asset, such as a fiat currency, precious metal, or a basket of assets. Stablecoins have gained significant popularity in recent years due to their potential to address some of the limitations of traditional cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. While Bitcoin is known for its price volatility, stablecoins provide a more price stable alternative, making them suitable for various use cases.

One of the most prominent ways stablecoins are marketed is in regards to their ability to act as a bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset space. By pegging their value to a stable asset, stablecoins provide a reliable medium of exchange and store of value. This stability makes stablecoins more attractive for merchants and consumers alike, as they can confidently transact without worrying about sudden price fluctuations.

Stablecoins also theoretically offer benefits in terms of transaction speed and cost-efficiency. Traditional banking systems often involve lengthy settlement times and high fees for cross-border transactions. In contrast, stablecoins can facilitate near-instantaneous transactions with lower fees, making them an attractive option for global commerce.

Furthermore, stablecoins can serve as a hedge against inflation in countries with unstable economies or volatile fiat currencies. By holding stablecoins backed by stronger currencies, individuals and businesses can protect their wealth from devaluation and maintain a more stable financial position.

It is important to note that there are different types of stablecoins, each with its own mechanism for maintaining stability. Some stablecoins are backed by reserves of the pegged asset, while others rely on algorithms and smart contracts to regulate supply and demand.

The Concept of The Bitcoin-Dollar

Bitcoin offers a politically and neutral platform and asset, but this comes with the cost of high volatility in terms of price and purchasing power. Stablecoins on the other hand offer an ultimately centralized and controlled platform and asset, with the gained benefit of stability in price and purchasing power. These two technologies in a way represent two sides of the same coin, the yin and the yang. In addition to that, the largest market for Bitcoin in the world is the US dollar. Worldwide if people are attempting to ascertain the price of Bitcoin, they are most likely to look at its price in dollars. Those markets are also highly likely to be traded against stablecoins rather than the dollar proper outside of US jurisdictions.

This creates a degree of symbiosis between the two because of that. Wherever Bitcoin goes, the dollar follows in some sense. The dollar price of Bitcoin, and very frequently the use of stablecoins, follows Bitcoin everywhere it goes. The reality of this dynamic ensures with a high likelihood that everywhere Bitcoin becomes adopted due to unstable local currencies and economies, dollar based stablecoins will likely be adopted to some degree.

Given this dynamic, it’s possible that the growth in adoption of Bitcoin may actually help facilitate the growth and stability of the US dollar in the process. If growing adoption of Bitcoin leads to growing adoption of stablecoins, and stablecoins necessarily require holding dollars or a dollar equivalent like a treasury bond to back them, then the narrative of Bitcoin usurping and undermining the dollar might wind up falling flat. At least for the foreseeable future.

Mark Goodwin's Perspective on Stablecoins

Who is Mark Goodwin?

Mark Goodwin is the author of The Bitcoin-Dollar and Bitcoin expert and advocate for decentralized financial systems. With extensive experience in the industry, Goodwin has offered valuable insights into the world of stablecoins and their potential impact on the financial ecosystem.

Goodwin's Critiques of Stablecoins

Goodwin's critiques of stablecoins stem from concerns about centralization and the potential for abuse or manipulation. While stablecoins aim to provide stability, the reliance on trusted custodians and centralized reserves introduces counterparty risks. Goodwin suggests that further efforts of perpetuating the US Treasury market due to stablecoin issuers purchasing Treasuries en masse should be met with extreme caution and apprehension from Bitcoiners.

The Risks Associated with Stablecoins

Price Stability Concerns

While stablecoins attempt to maintain a stable value, there can still be risks associated with maintaining the peg to the underlying asset. Factors such as market conditions, liquidity disparities, and redemption pressures can challenge the stability of stablecoins. If these risks are not adequately managed, it can result in deviation from the peg and potential loss of trust from users.

Regulatory Challenges

The regulatory landscape surrounding stablecoins is still developing, and this poses challenges for their widespread adoption. Regulatory authorities worldwide are closely monitoring stablecoins, considering their potential implications for financial stability and consumer protection. It is essential for stablecoin projects to navigate these regulatory challenges effectively to ensure their long-term success.

Potential for Market Manipulation

Stablecoins, with their substantial market capitalization and liquidity, can be targets for market manipulation. The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency space, coupled with limited oversight, creates opportunities for individuals or entities to manipulate stablecoin markets for personal gain. Enhanced transparency and regulatory frameworks can help mitigate these risks and ensure market integrity.

Stablecoins attempt to offer the promise of stability and accessibility in the world of decentralized finance. However, they also come with risks and challenges that need to be carefully addressed. As the market evolves and regulatory frameworks develop, stablecoins have the potential to further push the dollar’s reach across the world and thus careful considerations are essential to mitigate the associated risks of further centralizing the global economy within a select few private capital creators.

News of the Week (11/20/2023 - 11/24/2023)

Who is Javier Milei? The Argentinian President that everyone is talking about.

While labeled as “Far Right”, “The Wig”, “Crazy”, “The Lion”, “Radical”, “The Libertarian” are some of the words used to describe him he is more than meets the eye.

Before becoming President of Latin America's 2nd largest economy. He lived a multi facet life. He was a soccer player in the 1980’s, an economist, and playing in a rock band called Everest.

He rose to prominence as the leader of the political party “La Libertad Avanza” (Freedom Advances) and gained attention in politics for his provocative style.

Now 53 years old, Milei identifies as an anarcho-capitalist and holds two postgraduate degrees, having graduated from University of Belgrano.

Milei identifies as a proponent of economic liberalism and adheres to the Austrian school of economic thought, which advocates minimal government intervention in the economy and deregulation of markets.

Some of Milei’s key proposals are as followed:



He strongly advocates for dollarizing Argentina’s economy and intends to shut down the central bank, holding it responsible for the country's high inflation.

He advocates for dramatic cuts in social spending, which is a controversial stance in a country with a history of social welfare programs.

He has suggested cutting ties with Argentina’s two most important trade partners, Brazil and China, a move that could have significant economic implications.

His campaign is marked by symbolic acts, such as brandishing a chainsaw to symbolize the fiscal adjustments he deems necessary.

Some critics view Milei as an unstable leader for an economically unstable country. While others view him as the salvation to Argentina’s never ending inflation, corruption, rising state debts, and looming recession.

