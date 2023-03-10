The Rise of ESG: A Couple of Not-So-Convenient Truths

By Dr. Bruce Kahn, Senior Portfolio Manager – Shelton Capital Management

You'll recall that ESG (environmental, social, and governance) as a standalone investment approach emerged from the socially responsible investing (SRI) movement over 15 years ago. The idea centered around "screening out" unlikable companies thought to have environmental, social, or governance issues. Since its first mention in 2006, ESG has taken a shape that has literally changed the marketplace to the point that it drives product decisions made today by the world's largest asset managers and owners. And yet, just about everything folks think they know about ESG, and its remarkable growth is entirely wrong.

A FORCE EMERGES

From the outset, ESG investing was understood to be the integration of certain factors into the investment process – so-called non-financial factors that covered a spectrum of issues not part of traditional stock-picking analysis. While institutional investors were initially reluctant to embrace the concept for fiduciary reasons, the notion that ESG might produce better societal outcomes resonated loudly with mainstream investors. Who doesn't like to feel good about their investments?

Fast forward to 2023, ESG products represent more than $8 trillion in assets under management in the U.S. alone, and people expect the worldwide number to surpass $50 trillion by the end of 2025. While ESG purveyors are beginning to favorably distinguish companies making positive contributions to the world, exclusionary screening still makes up the biggest chunk of the pie. However you slice it, ESG is now very big business.

WHY THIS UNIMAGINABLE GROWTH?

Two things happened along the way to the forum, neither having anything to do with the basic tenets of investment success.

First was the commoditization of information. To serve a growing pool of ESG investors and the increasing demand for data, several index firms created their own ratings to evaluate ESG factors. In 2007, MSCI began cranking through terabytes of data, back-testing the results of their ratings scheme that gives companies scores and letter grades based on their compliance with ESG standards and initiatives. Several other companies, including Morningstar, have also released ESG scores for publicly-traded companies.

And it is easy for a rating agency to produce a chart sorted on those companies that do better on ESG. Then the big money spigot opens for any and every institutional investor that previously thought its fiduciary duty was limited to the maximization of shareholder value, which now includes ESG as a fiduciary duty.

Second was the proliferation of marketing. In addition to building interesting products that investors might want, the industry usually must deal with a second challenge: How do we sell it? Not this time. Marketing came easy. Why? Because ESG quickly became an integral part of institutional investors' allocation books with the emergence of rating agencies assigning scores.

Unsurprisingly, the financial services industry began pushing out a steady stream of new products in response -- ESG Mutual Funds, ESG ETFs, and ESG Index Funds. All these publicly traded instruments made it easier for various investors to jump on the ESG bandwagon. Performance, good or not good, was hardly an issue. It's fair to say that any offering with any responsible tag was gathering assets.

In other words, marketing is crucial to any fund's success. Having a great analyst, a great strategy, and great performance does not assure a fund will gather any assets. Having a great analyst, a great strategy, and great performance in the responsible space almost does.

IT'S FINANCE 101

None of this is to say ESG is a gimmick. And it's not simply an attempt to "do well while doing good." In our view, ESG is a framework to analyze a company and has nothing to do with woke capitalism. And to be clear, there's no such thing as a non-financial factor when it comes to security analysis. And there are no such things as an "ESG company," a "good ESG company," or a "bad ESG company." A company is simply a vessel that holds capital, and every piece of information you have about it is a financial piece of information.

Additionally, ESG data sorting by itself does not identify a responsible investment. What it does is provide starting points to do further research on how companies operate within their context. So when we look through the ESG lens, we're looking beyond a company's business context. Instead, we're looking at its economic, regulatory, social, dynamics, and environmental contexts. Concentric circles are perhaps a little wider than the conventional view.

It's what great analysts do.

