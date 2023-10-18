The Rise and Fall of Enphase Energy: Lessons Learned

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) was one of the huge success stories in the solar industry over the past five years. After nearly going bankrupt, the company was rescued and ultimately became one of the top-performing stocks in energy. But that has changed in the past year as the stock has dropped 46%.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes through the history of Enphase's recovery, how it had long-term tailwinds, and why there may now be headwinds working against the company.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 13, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 16, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar and SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar and SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.