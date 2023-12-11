The Rise 30 and the Next Wave of Global Innovation

By Christine Tsai, CEO and Founding Partner of 500 Global

Silicon Valley has been the home of tech innovation since the 90s. Having grown up in Silicon Valley, I had the opportunity to witness the growth of tech innovation since childhood. Because of my mom’s career as a software engineer at Intel, we were loyal consumers of PCs featuring the latest Intel microprocessors - the 386, 486, Pentium, and so on. No wonder that influenced my interest in technology, especially as the Internet and the World Wide Web rose up in the mid-1990s. I was fascinated by the Internet, eagerly trying out new products like e-mail, building web pages with Geocities, and learning HTML, JavaScript, CSS (and even SQL, thanks to mom). In the early 2000s, the macro environment was bleak and reeling from the Dot Com bust. But I ended up joining a small Internet company called Google, whose search engine I had started using as a college student at UC Berkeley.

Twenty years have gone by, as have several market cycles and technology advancements. When I left Google in 2010 to help start 500 Global (known as 500 Startups back then), there were new tech platforms rising — cloud, mobile, social, video, and so on. This led us to a couple beliefs that drove 500’s vision and investment thesis. One, these new technologies would dramatically drive down the cost to start companies, such that entrepreneurs wouldn’t need much capital to get started, but they would need a different type of investor - one that had actually built companies and been an operator and knew how to navigate these new platforms. Two, these new platforms and growing tech infrastructure would lead to significant growth in internet users worldwide, increase distribution opportunities for companies, and enable entrepreneurs globally (not just Silicon Valley) to thrive. And that is exactly what has happened. We have seen an unprecedented decade of innovation and the birth of iconic, generational companies from Silicon Valley and around the world.

So what will the next wave of tech innovation look like?

The 500 Global Rise Report attempts to answer this very question.

Our report makes the case that the next wave of innovation will be even more global and from all around the world. Moreover, we believe that significant value will be created across a broader set of economies that we call “The Rise 30.”

What is the Rise 30?

The Rise 30 are 30 of the largest, fast-growing economies outside the US and China.* This includes countries such as India, Mexico, Indonesia, Türkiye and Egypt. Compared to the US and China, the Rise 30 population is expected to grow faster, they’re younger and they’re spending more time on social media.

What’s more astounding, by 2027, the Rise 30 is expected to surpass each of the US and China in GDP. Not only that, but the Rise 30 already has a larger population than the US and China, combined. I find this data important because it shows just how many places — some of which may be unexpected — show characteristics that could prime the growth of venture and innovation.

Venture through a global lens

We believe that being open to this potential on a global scale is important because, as we’ve seen over the last decade of investing and as we see in our research, we can find and generate alpha there and there’s value for tech companies to operate through a global lens.

For example, think about some of the biggest tech corporations you know — companies like Alphabet, Apple and Nvidia. For each of these three tech giants, more than half of their revenue comes from outside the US. This global lens extends past the names at the top of the tech food chain. In the report, we observe that among the set of companies whose revenue we analyzed, revenue share from outside the US tends to increase as a tech company scales: our research shows that the +$100B tech companies in the sample had 2.4x higher revenue share from outside the US than the +$1B tech companies in the sample.

At the earliest stage, we are seeing startup activity become more global. According to the Pitchbook data we analyzed, between 2000 and 2022, the number of countries with startup deals rose by 5x from 25 countries to 130 countries. Furthermore, from 2007 to 2022, the number of countries with at least one Unicorn rose 55x from 1 country to 55 countries.

This is why we believe having a focus on the Rise 30 is important. If the venture community, founders and policymakers truly want to see the further growth of entrepreneurship and venture on a global scale, we believe they should seek to understand the factors that may play a role in advancing entrepreneurial ecosystems, and identify the countries that could have the potential to be hubs for this type of growth.

The current state of the Rise 30

While we believe that the Rise 30 economies show promise, the majority of those economies still have a long way to go to reach the same Venture Penetration — or the amount of venture capital funding as a percentage of a nation’s nominal GDP — as the US. Of all the Rise 30 countries in the report, 28 countries have a Venture Penetration lower than the US.

This shows that many of the Rise 30 economies remain largely underpenetrated relative to the US. However, the good news is there are already examples of success in these regions. Multiple Rise 30 countries are home to +$1 billion tech companies in various sectors including mobility, software, fintech, ecommerce, and others.

The Global Tech Stack and its $30 trillion market cap

According to Euromonitor data, it is projected that there will be around 5B internet users by the end of 2023, which would mean that in the previous 10 years around 2.5 billion people have come online and gained the opportunity to engage with what we refer to as the Global Tech Stack — or a set of technologies across hardware, software and connectivity that work together to power the everyday lives of global internet users. In the 500 Global Rise Report, we analyzed the set of companies we feel are representative of the Global Tech Stack and estimate that today that the Global Tech Stack represents over $30 trillion dollars in market cap.

According to Euromonitor data, by 2040, about 3 billion more internet users are projected to come online. We believe a Silicon Valley-only focus doesn’t encapsulate the breadth and volume of opportunities, innovation and venture growth necessary to power the billions of existing and new internet users. However, I think that with a lens that combines Silicon Valley and the rest of the world, entrepreneurs, policymakers and the venture community will be ready to support the next generation of internet users, in the Rise 30 and throughout the rest of the world.

*Note: Selection based on growth (real GDP growth), scale (GDP) and political stability (stability index).

Explore the full 500 Global Rise Report for further context, notes, methodology, and sources regarding the data points cited in this article.

