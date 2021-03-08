The Right Travel Insurance For A Spa Trip

Spa vacations can recharge your physical, emotional and psychological well-being. But plans for relaxation can get tripped up by stressful travel problems.

“Whether you are heading for a luxury spa weekend stateside or to an international destination, the right travel insurance policy can provide you with both financial protection and valuable travel assistance,” says Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz Global Assistance.

Matching Travel Insurance Coverage to Vacation Needs

International trips often call for the most robust travel insurance policies in order to get ample coverage for trip cancellation and delays, medical expenses and baggage problems.

If you’re driving to your spa destination, you have far less need for trip delay or baggage coverage. This makes your travel insurance planning a bit simpler. You’ll still want travel insurance if you have made large non-refundable deposits for your vacation.

When researching travel insurance plans, focus on your personal needs and determine what benefits will be most relevant for your trip, says Durazo. For example, if you put down a deposit for a luxury hotel spa, trip cancellation insurance is good to have.

A policy that includes trip cancellation will reimburse you for prepaid, non-refundable trip deposits such as airline tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars tours and cruises. Look for the acceptable reasons for cancellation in the policy, so you know what you’re covered for.

If you’re traveling to a spa outside the U.S., you’ll want travel medical insurance with coverage for medical emergencies and emergency medical evacuation. You could fall while hiking, suffer an injury during fitness classes or experience a life-threatening scenario in a steam room or pool.

“Accidents happen more often than you may think,” says Durazo, and you’ll likely find that your U.S. health insurance plan is not accepted overseas. Without a travel insurance plan, you’ll have to pay for medical care abroad out of your own pocket.

You can find travel insurance with basic medical limits of $25,000 and lower. Go with a plan that has $100,000 if you want higher coverage. Some plans offer generous medical coverage of $250,000 (such as April International and AXA Assistance USA.)

“No matter the type of vacation, injuries do happen, even during what may be a well-deserved, low-key spa vacation,” says Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. Their ExactCare plan provides $25,000 for emergency medical expenses; their LuxuryCare plan has $100,000.

Take Advantage of Extra Services

Travel insurance can also provide valuable assistance before and during your trip. Top non-insurance perks are 24/7 travel assistance lines and concierge service.

“As long as you’re pampering yourself, be sure to select a travel insurance product that offers 24/7 travel assistance and concierge services,” says Durazo.

Be Prepared If You Have To Call It Off

Spa vacations often require non-refundable deposit, says Mueller—or even payment of the entire cost months before departing. Anything could happen before your departure date. For example, if your child gets sick, you may need to cancel. With the right travel insurance, you’re covered.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.