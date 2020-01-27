The Reynolds IPO - Not Just Your Mama's Aluminum Foil

Known for its brand name aluminum foil first introduced in 1947, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) is being spun out of Rank Group, a private New Zealand investor that engineered Reynolds’ evolution from an aluminum foil business to being the leading provider of cooking, waste, storage, and tableware products. Now owning the Reynolds, Hefty, and Presto brands, Reynolds has the number one market share across most of its product categories.



Here are three other things you need to know about Reynolds:

Reynolds has stable businesses with strong cash flow and a 21% LTM EBITDA margin.

Offers a hefty 3.4% yield.

It is leveraged at 3.7 times net debt.





