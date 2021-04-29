The Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$526m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Rexnord surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.40 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:RXN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Rexnord are now predicting revenues of US$2.13b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 12% to US$1.67. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.67 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$55.71. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Rexnord analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$53.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Rexnord's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Rexnord is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Rexnord. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Rexnord analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Rexnord that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.