The Returns On Capital At ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ZTO Express (Cayman), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = CN¥5.0b ÷ (CN¥61b - CN¥13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Logistics industry average of 13%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ZTO Express (Cayman) compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ZTO Express (Cayman) Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ZTO Express (Cayman), we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ZTO Express (Cayman). And the stock has done incredibly well with a 125% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ZTO Express (Cayman) (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

