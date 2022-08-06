The Returns On Capital At Viad (NYSE:VVI) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Viad (NYSE:VVI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Viad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$25m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$214m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Viad has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.0%.

NYSE:VVI Return on Capital Employed August 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Viad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is Viad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Viad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Viad has decreased its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Viad. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 27% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you're still interested in Viad it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

