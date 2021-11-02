The Returns On Capital At Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Super Micro Computer, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$124m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$969m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Super Micro Computer has an ROCE of 9.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Tech industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Super Micro Computer compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Super Micro Computer.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Super Micro Computer doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.7% from 14% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Another thing to note, Super Micro Computer has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Super Micro Computer is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 60% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Super Micro Computer does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Super Micro Computer that you might be interested in.

