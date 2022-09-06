The Returns On Capital At Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Starbucks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$4.8b ÷ (US$28b - US$8.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Starbucks has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:SBUX Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Starbucks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Starbucks Tell Us?

In terms of Starbucks' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 39%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Starbucks is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 70% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

