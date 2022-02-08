The Returns On Capital At Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Public Service Enterprise Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$49b - US$8.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Public Service Enterprise Group has an ROCE of 3.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.6% average generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Public Service Enterprise Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Public Service Enterprise Group, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 6.2% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Public Service Enterprise Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 81% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Public Service Enterprise Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

