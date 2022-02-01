The Returns On Capital At Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Don't Inspire Confidence

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Psychemedics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0036 = US$65k ÷ (US$24m - US$5.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Psychemedics has an ROCE of 0.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NasdaqCM:PMD Return on Capital Employed February 1st 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Psychemedics' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Psychemedics' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Psychemedics. To be more specific, the ROCE was 32% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Psychemedics becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Psychemedics' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 61% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

