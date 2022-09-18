The Returns On Capital At PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Don't Inspire Confidence

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PriceSmart, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$162m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$578m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, PriceSmart has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry. NasdaqGS:PSMT Return on Capital Employed September 18th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PriceSmart compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PriceSmart.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PriceSmart Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at PriceSmart, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From PriceSmart's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for PriceSmart. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 25% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you want to continue researching PriceSmart, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While PriceSmart may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

