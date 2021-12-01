The Returns On Capital At Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Middlesex Water is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$37m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Middlesex Water has an ROCE of 3.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

NasdaqGS:MSEX Return on Capital Employed December 1st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Middlesex Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Middlesex Water here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Middlesex Water, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.3% over the last five years. However it looks like Middlesex Water might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Middlesex Water's ROCE

In summary, Middlesex Water is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 170% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

