The Returns On Capital At JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for JELD-WEN Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$195m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$893m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, JELD-WEN Holding has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for JELD-WEN Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering JELD-WEN Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at JELD-WEN Holding doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On JELD-WEN Holding's ROCE

In summary, JELD-WEN Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 74% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

JELD-WEN Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for JELD-WEN Holding that you might be interested in.

While JELD-WEN Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.