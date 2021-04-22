The Returns On Capital At Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Don't Inspire Confidence

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Image Sensing Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$608k ÷ (US$21m - US$1.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Image Sensing Systems has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

NasdaqCM:ISNS Return on Capital Employed April 22nd 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Image Sensing Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Image Sensing Systems, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Image Sensing Systems' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.0% from 9.2% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Image Sensing Systems has decreased its current liabilities to 6.9% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about Image Sensing Systems because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 81% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Image Sensing Systems does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Image Sensing Systems that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.