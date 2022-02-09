The Returns On Capital At Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Don't Inspire Confidence

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hurco Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$11m ÷ (US$333m - US$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Hurco Companies has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:HURC Return on Capital Employed February 9th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hurco Companies, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Hurco Companies' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hurco Companies doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 4.5%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Hurco Companies' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hurco Companies. In light of this, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Hurco Companies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

