The Returns On Capital At HNI (NYSE:HNI) Don't Inspire Confidence

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within HNI (NYSE:HNI), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HNI, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$114m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$494m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, HNI has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

NYSE:HNI Return on Capital Employed December 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured HNI's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for HNI.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of HNI's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 20% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect HNI to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that HNI is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 13% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

