The Returns On Capital At Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Don't Inspire Confidence

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So while Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hershey is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$11b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Hershey has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:HSY Return on Capital Employed September 23rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hershey compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hershey here for free.

What Can We Tell From Hershey's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hershey, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 39%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hershey. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 134% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hershey, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

