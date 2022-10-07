The Returns On Capital At Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Grocery Outlet Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$88m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$260m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Grocery Outlet Holding has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Grocery Outlet Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Grocery Outlet Holding's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Grocery Outlet Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.6% over the last four years. However it looks like Grocery Outlet Holding might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Grocery Outlet Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.5% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Grocery Outlet Holding that we think you should be aware of.

