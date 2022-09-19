The Returns On Capital At Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Don't Inspire Confidence

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Colgate-Palmolive:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$3.6b ÷ (US$16b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Colgate-Palmolive has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 14%. NYSE:CL Return on Capital Employed September 19th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Colgate-Palmolive's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Colgate-Palmolive Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Colgate-Palmolive doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 45% where it was five years ago. However it looks like Colgate-Palmolive might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Colgate-Palmolive is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 20% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

