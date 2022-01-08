The Returns On Capital At AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Don't Inspire Confidence

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AgroFresh Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = US$7.1m ÷ (US$743m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, AgroFresh Solutions has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:AGFS Return on Capital Employed January 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured AgroFresh Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AgroFresh Solutions here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AgroFresh Solutions Tell Us?

In terms of AgroFresh Solutions' historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 2.0% five years ago but has since fallen to 1.0%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 30% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

In Conclusion...

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with AgroFresh Solutions and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While AgroFresh Solutions isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.