The Returns At USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on USANA Health Sciences is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$135m ÷ (US$558m - US$134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, USANA Health Sciences has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Personal Products industry average of 20%.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at USANA Health Sciences, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On USANA Health Sciences' ROCE

In summary, USANA Health Sciences isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 22% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

