The Returns At TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Aren't Growing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TSR, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$959k ÷ (US$24m - US$9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, TSR has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of TSR, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for TSR in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.4% and the business has deployed 94% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From TSR's ROCE

Long story short, while TSR has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 63% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

