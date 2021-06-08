The Returns At Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Tri Pointe Homes' (NYSE:TPH) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tri Pointe Homes, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$445m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$299m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Tri Pointe Homes has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

NYSE:TPH Return on Capital Employed June 8th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tri Pointe Homes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tri Pointe Homes here for free.

What Can We Tell From Tri Pointe Homes' ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Tri Pointe Homes' ROCE

To sum it up, Tri Pointe Homes has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 102% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

