The Returns At Textron (NYSE:TXT) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Textron (NYSE:TXT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Textron:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Textron has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Textron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Textron Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Textron's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Textron to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Textron's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 20% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Textron could be trading at an attractive price in other respects.

