The Returns At SFL (NYSE:SFL) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating SFL (NYSE:SFL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SFL:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$188m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$548m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, SFL has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.2%.

NYSE:SFL Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2021

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, SFL's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if SFL doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That being the case, it makes sense that SFL has been paying out 78% of its earnings to its shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 16% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than6.3% because total capital employed would be higher.The 6.3% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 16% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

Our Take On SFL's ROCE

In a nutshell, SFL has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

