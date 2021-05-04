The Returns At Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Aren't Growing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Resideo Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$349m ÷ (US$5.6b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Resideo Technologies has an ROCE of 8.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Resideo Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Resideo Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Resideo Technologies' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 8.6% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 27% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Resideo Technologies' ROCE

Long story short, while Resideo Technologies has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 542% return in the last year, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, Resideo Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

