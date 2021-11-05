The Returns At PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PetIQ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$36m ÷ (US$827m - US$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, PetIQ has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:PETQ Return on Capital Employed November 5th 2021

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for PetIQ in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.9% and the business has deployed 927% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On PetIQ's ROCE

In conclusion, PetIQ has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 25% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

