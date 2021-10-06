The Returns At Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Oxford Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$103m ÷ (US$932m - US$220m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Oxford Industries has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Luxury industry.

NYSE:OXM Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Oxford Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Oxford Industries here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 26% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Oxford Industries' ROCE

To sum it up, Oxford Industries has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Oxford Industries that you might find interesting.

