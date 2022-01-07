The Returns At nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for nVent Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$358m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$571m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, nVent Electric has an ROCE of 8.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:NVT Return on Capital Employed January 7th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for nVent Electric compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering nVent Electric here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for nVent Electric's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if nVent Electric doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that nVent Electric has been paying out a decent 36% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, nVent Electric isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 79% over the last three years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for nVent Electric that we think you should be aware of.

