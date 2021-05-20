The Returns At MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MSC Industrial Direct is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$360m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$553m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Therefore, MSC Industrial Direct has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.8%.

NYSE:MSM Return on Capital Employed May 20th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MSC Industrial Direct compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is MSC Industrial Direct's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for MSC Industrial Direct's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that MSC Industrial Direct has been paying out 62% of its earnings to its shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, MSC Industrial Direct isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 66% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

