The Returns At MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MoneyGram International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$95m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, MoneyGram International has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:MGI Return on Capital Employed January 26th 2022

In the above chart we have measured MoneyGram International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MoneyGram International.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for MoneyGram International's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at MoneyGram International in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From MoneyGram International's ROCE

In a nutshell, MoneyGram International has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 28% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

MoneyGram International does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While MoneyGram International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

