The Returns At Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kohl's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Kohl's has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Multiline Retail industry.

NYSE:KSS Return on Capital Employed October 11th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Kohl's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Kohl's, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Kohl's to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Kohl's' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Kohl's' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 28% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Kohl's does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

