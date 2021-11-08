The Returns At Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Integer Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$138m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Integer Holdings has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Integer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Integer Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Integer Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Integer Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From Integer Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Integer Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 255% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

