The Returns At Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Industrias Bachoco. de's (NYSE:IBA) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Industrias Bachoco. de is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = Mex$7.5b ÷ (Mex$63b - Mex$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Industrias Bachoco. de has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Food industry.

NYSE:IBA Return on Capital Employed December 31st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Industrias Bachoco. de compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Industrias Bachoco. de here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 50% in that time. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Industrias Bachoco. de's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Industrias Bachoco. de has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Industrias Bachoco. de (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Industrias Bachoco. de isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

