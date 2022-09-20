The Returns At ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ICF International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$116m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$342m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, ICF International has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NasdaqGS:ICFI Return on Capital Employed September 20th 2022

In the above chart we have measured ICF International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ICF International.

What Can We Tell From ICF International's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at ICF International. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.7% and the business has deployed 63% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On ICF International's ROCE

In conclusion, ICF International has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 113% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

ICF International does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ICF International that you might be interested in.

