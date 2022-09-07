The Returns At Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Helios Technologies' (NYSE:HLIO) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Helios Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$163m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Helios Technologies has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Machinery industry. NYSE:HLIO Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Helios Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Helios Technologies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Helios Technologies' ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 193% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Helios Technologies has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Helios Technologies has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Helios Technologies that you might find interesting.

While Helios Technologies may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

