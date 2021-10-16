The Returns At Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Frontdoor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$214m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$423m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Frontdoor has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frontdoor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Frontdoor.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Frontdoor Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Frontdoor, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last four years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. Although current returns are high, we'd need more evidence of underlying growth for it to look like a multi-bagger going forward.

On a side note, Frontdoor has done well to reduce current liabilities to 37% of total assets over the last four years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

While Frontdoor has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 15% over the last three years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

