The Returns At Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Franklin Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$144m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Franklin Electric has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.1% generated by the Machinery industry.

NasdaqGS:FELE Return on Capital Employed June 24th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Franklin Electric's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Franklin Electric.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 24% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Franklin Electric has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Franklin Electric's ROCE

To sum it up, Franklin Electric has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 159% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

